Brokerages Anticipate AC Immune SA (ACIU) to Post -$0.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to announce ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AC Immune’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.20). AC Immune reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 442.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.81). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.88). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 million. AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 146.09%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACIU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Leerink Swann began coverage on AC Immune in a report on Monday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price objective on AC Immune and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACIU. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in AC Immune during the third quarter worth $13,345,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in AC Immune by 28.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,209,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,678,000 after buying an additional 1,166,524 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in AC Immune during the third quarter worth $4,029,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AC Immune during the third quarter worth $2,279,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in AC Immune by 25.0% during the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIU traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.12. 167,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,909. The company has a market cap of $738.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.07 and a beta of 1.09. AC Immune has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $17.40.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

