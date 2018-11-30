Brokerages Anticipate Banco Bradesco SA (BBD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Banco Bradesco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.22. Banco Bradesco posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Banco Bradesco.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 17.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bradesco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBD. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. 860,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,794,090. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a $0.004 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 5.62%.

Banco Bradesco SA provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, enterprises, and corporations and institutions. It operates through two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interbank deposits from financial institutions, and accounts for salary purposes.

