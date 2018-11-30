Brokerages Anticipate NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) will post $1.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.61 billion. NetApp reported sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year sales of $6.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NetApp.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The data storage provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 51.50% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NetApp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. DA Davidson set a $100.00 price target on NetApp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total value of $519,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,431.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $194,399.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,074,179.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,648 shares of company stock valued at $7,605,603. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,332,932 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $183,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,432 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,588,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in NetApp by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 30,826 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 878,166 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $68,962,000 after buying an additional 92,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 407,068 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,967,000 after buying an additional 108,869 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTAP opened at $67.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. NetApp has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $88.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetApp (NTAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.