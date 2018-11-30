Brokerages Anticipate Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) to Post $0.43 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.45. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

PEB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 278.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. BB&T Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Shares of PEB opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.2478 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is 38.52%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 28 hotels, with a total of 6,973 guest rooms. The Company owns hotels located in 9 states and the District of Columbia, including: Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

