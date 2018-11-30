Brokerages Anticipate SemGroup Corp (SEMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $588.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) will post $588.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SemGroup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $641.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $534.30 million. SemGroup reported sales of $606.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that SemGroup will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SemGroup.

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.09). SemGroup had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. SemGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEMG. ValuEngine lowered SemGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SemGroup in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on SemGroup from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered SemGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SemGroup from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

Shares of NYSE SEMG opened at $16.28 on Friday. SemGroup has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.83 and a beta of 1.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4725 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. SemGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently -787.50%.

In other news, Director William J. Mcadam bought 15,000 shares of SemGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.57 per share, with a total value of $248,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMG. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in SemGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SemGroup by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SemGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SemGroup by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 269,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SemGroup by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 132,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 24,761 shares during the last quarter.

About SemGroup

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. Its Crude Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines and truck transportation businesses. It operates a 455-mile crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline system in Kansas and northern Oklahoma; a 75-mile crude oil gathering pipeline system that transports crude oil from production facilities in the DJ Basin to the pipeline owned by White Cliffs Pipeline, LLC; a 527-mile pipeline that transports crude oil from Platteville, Colorado to Cushing, Oklahoma; and 3 pipelines with an aggregate of 106 miles of pipe, as well as crude oil trucking fleet of 215 transport trucks and 210 trailers.

