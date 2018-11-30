Brokerages Anticipate Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Superior Energy Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Superior Energy Services reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Superior Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.86). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Superior Energy Services.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $573.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 price target on shares of Superior Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Energy Services from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 17th. Barclays set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Superior Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.76.

In other news, CFO Westervelt T. Ballard, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $30,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 88,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,870.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Funk bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,348.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,095,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,288,000 after buying an additional 214,266 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Superior Energy Services by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 244,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Superior Energy Services by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,431,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,162,000 after buying an additional 181,556 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Superior Energy Services by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,600,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,325,000 after buying an additional 488,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Superior Energy Services by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 38,168 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SPN traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.45. 4,595,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,348,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $951.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.15. Superior Energy Services has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $12.73.

Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

