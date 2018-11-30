Brokerages Expect Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (HOLI) to Post $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $138.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,243,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,577,000 after purchasing an additional 109,733 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 882,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,858,000 after purchasing an additional 69,122 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 163,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 20.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 183,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Hollysys Automation Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. Hollysys Automation Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.11%.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

