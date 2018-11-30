Brokerages Set Anika Therapeutics Inc (ANIK) Price Target at $41.00

Shares of Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of analysts have commented on ANIK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th.

Shares of ANIK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.45. 107,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,683. Anika Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $28.54 and a 1 year high of $69.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.93.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.22. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $26.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANIK. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 1,172.9% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 492,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,763,000 after buying an additional 453,902 shares during the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,402,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,057,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,851,000 after buying an additional 147,627 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 57.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after buying an additional 115,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 179.8% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 162,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after buying an additional 104,148 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

