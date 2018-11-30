Brokerages Set Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) Target Price at $63.00

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FUN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Cedar Fair from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush set a $58.00 target price on Cedar Fair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

In other Cedar Fair news, Director Thomas Klein acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,491.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Affeldt acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.44 per share, for a total transaction of $102,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,568. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 732.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 27,408 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 53.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 898,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,645,000 after acquiring an additional 312,338 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 28.2% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 54,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 12,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FUN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.24. 180,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,274. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.31.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $663.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.45 million. Cedar Fair had a return on equity of 1,656.35% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.925 per share. This is a boost from Cedar Fair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is currently 87.90%.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

