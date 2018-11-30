Brokerages Set Kraton Corp (KRA) Price Target at $57.50

Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KRA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Loop Capital set a $76.00 price target on shares of Kraton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kraton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th.

Get Kraton alerts:

In other Kraton news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 27,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,387,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,664,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen E. Tremblay sold 13,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $647,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,069,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRA. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Kraton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Kraton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kraton by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Kraton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kraton stock opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. Kraton has a 1-year low of $24.29 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $860.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.78.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.19). Kraton had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $523.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kraton will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.