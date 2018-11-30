Brokerages Set Manulife Financial Co. (MFC) Target Price at $24.33

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MFC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 8th.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $22.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 61.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 8,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 12.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 239,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 112,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.