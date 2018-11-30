Brokerages Set QAD Inc. (QADA) PT at $54.67

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QADA. Zacks Investment Research cut QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. B. Riley set a $62.00 target price on QAD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on QAD from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th.

NASDAQ:QADA opened at $43.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. QAD has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $866.81 million, a P/E ratio of -91.77 and a beta of 1.35.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. QAD had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $79.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QAD will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QADA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in QAD by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in QAD by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after buying an additional 11,092 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in QAD by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 104,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 30,363 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in QAD by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in QAD during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

