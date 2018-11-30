Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 1,016,607 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,068,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016,607 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $35,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at $171,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at $239,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 38,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $400,371.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,675.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hassan Ali sold 46,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $492,607.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,057 shares in the company, valued at $148,160.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,870 shares of company stock worth $1,057,878. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MWA stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 5.13. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Several research firms have commented on MWA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Infrastructure and Technologies segments. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including iron gate, butterfly, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; small valves, meter bars, and line stopper fittings for use in gas systems; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

