Brown Advisory Inc. Has $32.53 Million Stake in National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its position in National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 863,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 238,490 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 2.81% of National Bank worth $32,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in National Bank by 16.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in National Bank by 14.2% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in National Bank by 10.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in National Bank by 60.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in National Bank by 4.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBHC opened at $36.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. National Bank Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $41.44. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. National Bank had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $68.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. National Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Corp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other National Bank news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $148,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,814 shares in the company, valued at $861,653. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Stephens set a $41.00 price objective on shares of National Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

