BRP (DOOO) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.96-3.06 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.031-5.209 billion.
Shares of DOOO stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $30.23 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOOO. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BRP from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on BRP in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on BRP in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.
About BRP
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and propulsion systems worldwide. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and spyder vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircrafts.
