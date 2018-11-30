Buckeye Partners (BPL) PT Lowered to $30.00

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Buckeye Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Buckeye Partners from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 24th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Buckeye Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Buckeye Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Buckeye Partners in a research report on Sunday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.08.

Shares of Buckeye Partners stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,944. Buckeye Partners has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $57.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). Buckeye Partners had a negative net margin of 10.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $909.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Buckeye Partners’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Buckeye Partners will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. Buckeye Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.36%.

In other Buckeye Partners news, SVP Todd J. Russo sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its position in Buckeye Partners by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 12,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Probabilities Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Buckeye Partners by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Probabilities Fund Management LLC now owns 18,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Buckeye Partners by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Buckeye Partners by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Buckeye Partners by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Buckeye Partners Company Profile

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates; refined petroleum products; and crude oil.

