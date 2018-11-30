Buckle (BKE) Shares Gap Down to $19.70

Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.65, but opened at $19.70. Buckle shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 73716 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Buckle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Buckle had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Buckle Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Huss sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $38,199.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,062 shares in the company, valued at $386,113.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at $618,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,308 shares of company stock worth $141,102. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKE. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Buckle in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Buckle in the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Buckle in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Buckle by 46.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Buckle in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

