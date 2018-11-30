Bunge (BG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $56.85

Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $56.85 and last traded at $57.41, with a volume of 41413 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.96.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bunge from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bunge from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. Bunge had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Ltd will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Grain Co Continental bought 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $9,847,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,319,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,858,484.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Soren Schroder purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.11 per share, with a total value of $94,665.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 333,200 shares of company stock worth $20,357,881. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Bunge during the third quarter worth $206,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grain, such as wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

