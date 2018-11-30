Burlington Stores (BURL) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $194.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen set a $195.00 price target on Burlington Stores and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burlington Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.50.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of BURL stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.67. The stock had a trading volume of 27,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,547. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.37. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $103.98 and a twelve month high of $180.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 341.05% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.28, for a total transaction of $3,365,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,349,896.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 4,071 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $701,921.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,759,561.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,413 shares of company stock valued at $17,274,120. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $997,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,646,000 after purchasing an additional 47,502 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.