Burlington Stores (BURL) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $178.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores to $189.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. MKM Partners set a $174.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $180.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.50.

Burlington Stores stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.85. The company had a trading volume of 43,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.37. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $103.98 and a 12-month high of $180.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 341.05%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.28, for a total transaction of $3,365,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,349,896.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joyce Manning Magrini sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total transaction of $435,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,474.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,413 shares of company stock valued at $17,274,120. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 60,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

