Burlington Stores (BURL) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.71-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09-2.11 billion (+8-9%), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $6.33-6.37 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burlington Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $194.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.50.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of BURL opened at $168.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.05. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $103.98 and a 12 month high of $180.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 341.05% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fred Hand sold 4,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $701,921.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,759,561.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Crimmins sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.55, for a total value of $381,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,413 shares of company stock worth $17,274,120 in the last 90 days. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Burlington Stores (BURL) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/burlington-stores-burl-releases-q4-earnings-guidance.html.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.