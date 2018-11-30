Burst (BURST) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $242,454.00

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Burst has a market cap of $12.49 million and $242,454.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, C-CEX, Poloniex and Coinroom. During the last seven days, Burst has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About Burst

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,003,354,628 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org.

Buying and Selling Burst

Burst can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, Upbit, Livecoin, C-CEX and Coinroom. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

