Cable One Inc (CABO) Holdings Trimmed by Wallace Capital Management Inc.

Wallace Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. Cable One makes up approximately 8.1% of Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wallace Capital Management Inc. owned 1.26% of Cable One worth $63,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cable One by 44.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Cable One during the second quarter worth about $576,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Cable One during the second quarter worth about $282,000. Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its holdings in Cable One by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Cable One during the second quarter worth about $14,683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CABO traded up $9.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $895.00. 6,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,509. Cable One Inc has a 12 month low of $597.40 and a 12 month high of $924.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.14). Cable One had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cable One Inc will post 29.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

CABO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $936.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. B. Riley set a $860.00 price target on Cable One and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut Cable One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $845.67.

In related news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $873.13 per share, for a total transaction of $261,939.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,345.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Deborah J. Kissire purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $863.24 per share, with a total value of $86,324.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,289.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 570 shares of company stock valued at $495,116. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers data services, including home.cableone.net, an Internet portal that provides various email addresses; and WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home.

