Cadence Bancorp (CADE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.11

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.11 and last traded at $20.83, with a volume of 62319 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Stephens set a $34.00 price target on Cadence Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cadence Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $122.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.97 million. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 25.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, Director William B. Harrison, Jr. bought 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $499,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,760.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jerry W. Powell bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.49 per share, for a total transaction of $81,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 401,103 shares of company stock worth $10,994,233 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CADE. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 48.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Cadence Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

