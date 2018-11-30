CafePress (PRSS) versus Cloudcommerce (CLWD) Head-To-Head Analysis

CafePress (NASDAQ:PRSS) and Cloudcommerce (OTCMKTS:CLWD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get CafePress alerts:

This table compares CafePress and Cloudcommerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CafePress -11.17% -25.84% -20.27% Cloudcommerce N/A -33.10% -17.28%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CafePress and Cloudcommerce’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CafePress $85.68 million 0.29 -$10.25 million N/A N/A Cloudcommerce $2.08 million 0.93 N/A N/A N/A

Cloudcommerce has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CafePress.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CafePress and Cloudcommerce, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CafePress 0 0 0 0 N/A Cloudcommerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.3% of CafePress shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of CafePress shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Cloudcommerce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

CafePress has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cloudcommerce has a beta of -1.23, indicating that its stock price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500.

CafePress Company Profile

CafePress Inc. operates as retailer of personalized products in the United States and internationally. The company offers gifts and accessories, including T-shirts and apparel; mugs and drinkware; and home goods, such as custom shower curtains and bed coverings. It conducts its business on its primary United States based domain, CafePress.com; and operates CafePress branded Websites for the markets in the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. The company also sells CafePress branded products through other online retail partners. The company was formerly known as CafePress.com, Inc. and changed its name to CafePress Inc. in June 2011. CafePress Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Cloudcommerce Company Profile

CloudCommerce, Inc. provides Web based e-commerce software products and data driven solutions worldwide. The company's solutions help its clients to acquire, engage, and retain their customers by leveraging digital strategies and technologies. It offers data analytics for retail, wholesale, distribution, logistics, manufacturing, political, and other industries; digital marketing services; branding and creative services; and development and managed infrastructure support services. The company was formerly known as Warp 9, Inc. and changed its name to CloudCommerce, Inc. in September 2015. CloudCommerce, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CafePress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CafePress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.