Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

CALM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cal-Maine Foods presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of CALM opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.43. Cal-Maine Foods has a fifty-two week low of $39.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.30.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $340.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.76 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 9.76%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 11.97%.

In other news, CFO Max P. Bowman purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.51 per share, for a total transaction of $91,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,020. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,445,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,707,000 after buying an additional 186,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 15.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,621,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,934,000 after buying an additional 478,452 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 15.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,167,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,407,000 after buying an additional 154,184 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,017,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,136,000 after buying an additional 17,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 54.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 756,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,559,000 after buying an additional 266,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

