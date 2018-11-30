Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Stephens lowered Cal-Maine Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $46.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.43. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $52.30.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $340.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.76 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Max P. Bowman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.51 per share, for a total transaction of $91,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,020. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 15.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,621,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,934,000 after acquiring an additional 478,452 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 57.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after acquiring an additional 67,321 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 10.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 16.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 91,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.