CalAmp (CAMP) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on CalAmp to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on CalAmp from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. BidaskClub downgraded CalAmp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. First Analysis set a $29.00 price objective on CalAmp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CalAmp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Get CalAmp alerts:

Shares of CalAmp stock opened at $18.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.07. CalAmp has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $25.45. The company has a market cap of $621.87 million, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.70.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. CalAmp had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $96.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CalAmp will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CalAmp news, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 6,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $130,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,136,838.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Garo Sarkis Sarkissian sold 12,500 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $255,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 183,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,586.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $436,140 over the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,189,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,472,000 after buying an additional 31,876 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 9,648 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 242.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the 3rd quarter valued at $609,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services worldwide. The company provides mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.