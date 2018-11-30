Calfrac Well Services Ltd (CFW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.51.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CFW shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. Evercore upped their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. GMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, August 17th.

TSE:CFW traded down C$0.13 on Friday, reaching C$2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 964,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.38. Calfrac Well Services has a 12-month low of C$2.63 and a 12-month high of C$8.35.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

