Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:DWTR) by 19.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DWTR. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF by 142.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 121,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 71,654 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF during the second quarter worth about $659,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DWTR opened at $27.44 on Friday. Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $32.23.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,150 Shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF (DWTR)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/cambridge-investment-research-advisors-inc-acquires-2150-shares-of-invesco-dwa-tactical-sector-rotation-etf-dwtr.html.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:DWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.