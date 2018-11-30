Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 93.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,211 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 59,507.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 25,588 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1-year low of $36.79 and a 1-year high of $46.04.

