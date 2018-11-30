Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Atlantic Gold (SPVEF) to Buy

Atlantic Gold (OTCMKTS:SPVEF) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPVEF opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. Atlantic Gold has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $1.57.

About Atlantic Gold

Atlantic Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. Its Touquoy Gold Project covers an area of approximately 1,760 hectares located in Nova Scotia; and holds 100% interest the in Beaver Dam Gold Project. The company was formerly known as Spur Ventures Inc and changed its name to Atlantic Gold Corporation in August 2014.

