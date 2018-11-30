Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $23.12 Million Position in Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 581,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,680 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.10% of Sun Life Financial worth $23,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 8.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,926,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,408,000 after acquiring an additional 151,326 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 14.0% during the second quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 775,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,156,000 after acquiring an additional 95,100 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 740,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 808,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,459,000 after acquiring an additional 63,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

SLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

NYSE:SLF opened at $36.54 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients, high-net-worth individuals, and families. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate segments.

