Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 247,124 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,124 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of General Mills worth $21,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $42.21 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.02%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on General Mills in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 target price on General Mills and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

