Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) PT Lowered to C$130.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$135.00 to C$130.00 in a research note issued on Friday. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CM. Barclays cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$137.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$124.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$132.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$133.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$130.82.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down C$1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$111.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,299. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$110.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$125.21.

In other news, Director Victor George Dodig sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.91, for a total transaction of C$1,966,560.00. Also, insider John Hountalas sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.55, for a total value of C$1,125,060.15.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

