Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.00.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $84.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $83.90 and a twelve month high of $100.01. The stock has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The bank reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.75. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.1% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 48,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.9% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 46.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

