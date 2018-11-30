Shares of Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (LON:COPL) were up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.27 ($0.00). Approximately 18,586,054 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 8,700,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.24 ($0.00).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/canadian-overseas-petroleum-copl-trading-9-1-higher.html.

About Canadian Overseas Petroleum (LON:COPL)

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas offshore reserves in Africa. It holds a 17% working interest in the Block LB-13 located offshore Liberia; and 40% equity interest in the OPL 226 blocks located in the Niger Delta province, offshore Nigeria.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Overseas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Overseas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.