Capital Bancorp Inc (CBNK) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.25 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $14.63 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Capital Bancorp an industry rank of 87 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have commented on CBNK shares. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on Capital Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Stephens started coverage on Capital Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Hovde Group started coverage on Capital Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Capital Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CEO Edward F. Barry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $35,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alan W. Jackson acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $593,852 in the last ninety days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. 8.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CBNK traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.29. 113,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,547. Capital Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital Bancorp will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Capital Bank N.A., which offers personal and commercial banking services. The company was formerly known as Hcnb Bancorp, Inc and changed its name to Capital Bancorp, Inc in May 2004. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

