Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.65

Shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.65 and last traded at $26.78, with a volume of 1417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCBG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Hovde Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital City Bank Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $457.68 million, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.58.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $36.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

In other news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 2,041 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $51,331.15. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 123,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,169.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 5,000 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 130,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,862.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the second quarter worth $334,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 31.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 13,636 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 19.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,423,000 after buying an additional 36,718 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 95,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 13,376 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 19,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

