Carebit (CARE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $273.00

Carebit (CURRENCY:CARE) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. Over the last seven days, Carebit has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. Carebit has a market cap of $48,184.00 and approximately $273.00 worth of Carebit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carebit coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00018395 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00038263 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00020743 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Carebit Coin Profile

Carebit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2018. Carebit’s total supply is 115,015,207 coins and its circulating supply is 110,633,904 coins. Carebit’s official Twitter account is @CarebitAdmin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Carebit is carebit.org.

Buying and Selling Carebit

Carebit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, BTC-Alpha and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carebit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carebit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carebit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

