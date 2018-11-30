Caretrust REIT (CTRE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Caretrust REIT alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Caretrust REIT from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Caretrust REIT presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.88.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $19.88 on Monday. Caretrust REIT has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.14). Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Caretrust REIT by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,880,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,397,000 after buying an additional 538,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Caretrust REIT by 46.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 600,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after buying an additional 191,366 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Caretrust REIT by 6.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 394,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after buying an additional 22,516 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Caretrust REIT by 21.9% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 837,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after buying an additional 150,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caretrust REIT by 0.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 902,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,979,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 189 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 25 states, CareTrust REIT is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caretrust REIT (CTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caretrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caretrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.