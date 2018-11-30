Caribbean Utilities (CUP.U) Upgraded to Neutral by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, www.baystreet.ca reports. The firm currently has C$13.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$12.00.

Caribbean Utilities stock opened at C$12.50 on Thursday.

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. is engaged in generating, transmitting and distributing electricity in its license area of Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands. The Company uses diesel generation to produce electricity for Grand Cayman. Its power system consists of 20 generating units, including 17 diesel engines, two gas turbines and one steam turbine with a combined capacity of approximately 160 megawatts (MW).

