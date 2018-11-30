Caribbean Utilities (CUPUF) Upgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Caribbean Utilities (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CUPUF stock opened at $12.05 on Thursday. Caribbean Utilities has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Caribbean Utilities Company Profile

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the electricity generation, transmission, and distribution activities in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. The company generates electricity using diesel. As of December 31, 2017, it operated diesel generating units with an installed generating capacity of 161 megawatts; and 8 transformer substations with approximately 441 miles of land-based high-voltage transmission and distribution lines, and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cable.

