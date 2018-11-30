Cass Information Systems (CASS) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Cass Information Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th.

NASDAQ CASS opened at $66.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $807.29 million, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.89. Cass Information Systems has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $74.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 778,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 205,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. 52.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

