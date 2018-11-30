Catcoin (CAT) Tops One Day Volume of $0.00

Catcoin (CURRENCY:CAT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Catcoin has a market cap of $59,923.00 and $0.00 worth of Catcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Catcoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000141 BTC.

GeyserCoin (GSR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

JIYO (JIYOX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000025 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Catcoin Profile

CAT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2017. Catcoin’s total supply is 6,662,700 coins. The official website for Catcoin is www.catcoins.org. Catcoin’s official Twitter account is @catcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Catcoin Coin Trading

Catcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Catcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

