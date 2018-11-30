CBS (CBS) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBS (NYSE:CBS) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $59.00 target price on the media conglomerate’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Imperial Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of CBS in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $63.00 target price on CBS and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised CBS from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Argus downgraded CBS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. CBS has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.14.

CBS traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.53. The stock had a trading volume of 364,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.51. CBS has a 52 week low of $47.54 and a 52 week high of $61.59.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The media conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. CBS had a return on equity of 86.51% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBS will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 10th. CBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

In related news, EVP Anthony G. Ambrosio sold 3,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $198,903.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,702 shares in the company, valued at $4,192,724.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anthony G. Ambrosio sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $115,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,480 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,598. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBS. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in CBS by 31.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,802,753 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,884,518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877,689 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in CBS by 77.7% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,988,800 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CBS by 21.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,234,338 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $185,813,000 after purchasing an additional 568,942 shares in the last quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new position in CBS during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,851,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

