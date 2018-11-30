CDK Global Inc (CDK) Holdings Lowered by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its stake in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,413 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,945 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth $156,134,000. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its stake in CDK Global by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,005,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,475,000 after purchasing an additional 905,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CDK Global by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,138,000 after purchasing an additional 739,661 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CDK Global during the 3rd quarter worth $43,048,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CDK Global by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,017,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $876,946,000 after buying an additional 643,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Barrington Research set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CDK Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

CDK Global stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. CDK Global Inc has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $76.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. CDK Global had a net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 173.86%. The company had revenue of $554.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CDK Global Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.74%.

In related news, CFO Joseph A. Tautges bought 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.68 per share, with a total value of $400,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,103.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.96 per share, for a total transaction of $127,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 39,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,199.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

