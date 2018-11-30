Celanese Co. (CE) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 207,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $23,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,422,000 after purchasing an additional 22,814 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 49,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 24,554 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth $398,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,343,000 after purchasing an additional 45,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth $495,000. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

NYSE CE opened at $100.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.39. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $92.68 and a 52-week high of $119.29.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 39.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 29th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 28.76%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors set a $103.00 price target on shares of Celanese and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Celanese Co. (CE) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/celanese-co-ce-shares-sold-by-baird-financial-group-inc.html.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical-based products worldwide. The company operates through Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, and Acetyl Intermediates segments.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.