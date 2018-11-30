Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.52. 2,678,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.43 and a beta of 1.51. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $234.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.43 million. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 23.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

