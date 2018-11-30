CENTRICA PLC/S (CPYYY) Lifted to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

CPYYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CENTRICA PLC/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Get CENTRICA PLC/S alerts:

Shares of CPYYY stock opened at $6.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CENTRICA PLC/S has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $8.86.

About CENTRICA PLC/S

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, Exploration & Production, and Centrica Storage segments.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for CENTRICA PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENTRICA PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.